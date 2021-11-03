‘My Name Is Cleo,’ says a four-year-old Australian girl who has been missing for 18 days.

The discovery of a four-year-old Australian girl “alive and well” on Wednesday, more than two weeks after she vanished from her family’s tent on a camping trip, sparked joy in Australia.

Cleo Smith was discovered alone inside a locked house in the seaside town of Carnarvon, Western Australia police said, not far from where she was believed to have been taken 18 days ago.

In a statement posted on Facebook, police deputy commissioner Col Blanch said, “One of the policemen took her up into his arms and asked her, ‘What’s your name?'”

“‘My name is Cleo,’ she said.”

After storming into the house about 1:00 a.m. local time, police apprehended a man from Carnarvon for interrogation, Blanch said.

The young girl was reunited with her parents a short time later, and her mother, Ellie, expressed her relief on social media.

“Our family is whole again,” she captioned a photo of Cleo on Instagram.

Ellie Smith had previously expressed her dissatisfaction with waking up at 6 a.m. to discover her family’s tent unzipped and her oldest daughter missing. Her requests for assistance in reuniting Cleo with her family have sparked an outpouring of public solidarity.

After a nationwide search that attracted national attention, they were reunited, inspiring many Australians to express their relief on social media after more than two weeks of agony.

Blanch told Perth radio station 6PR that after Cleo was located, he observed “seasoned officers openly crying with relief,” and described the rescue as “simply wonderful.”

“It’s quite uncommon. It’s something we’d all wished for, and it’s finally happened “he stated

Officers were interviewing a 36-year-old male who had no ties to the girl’s family, according to Western Australia police commissioner Chris Dawson.

There were no further details revealed concerning the circumstances surrounding her disappearance or how she was found.

Even as the search stretched on, investigators were adamant that “no stone would be left unturned,” Dawson said.

He told ABC radio that “we had been following a lot of the forensic lines and it led us to a certain house.” “We gave it everything we had.” “Hope never died, and I believe Australia is overjoyed that she has been discovered alive. It’s really a fantastic result.” Cleo was doing “as well as we could expect in the circumstances,” according to Dawson, while Blanch said she was being evaluated by a medical team.

Last month, police offered an Aus$1 million (US$750,000) reward for information leading to the arrest.