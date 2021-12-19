Muslim countries have pledged to assist in the unlocking of frozen Afghan assets.

Muslim countries agreed on Sunday to join with the UN to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in blocked Afghan assets in order to address a mounting humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Delegates to a special meeting of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Pakistan said they would try “to unlock the financial and banking systems in order to reestablish liquidity and the flow of financial and humanitarian assistance.”

The gathering was the largest on Afghanistan since the Taliban retook control following the fall of the US-backed government in August.

The international world has frozen billions of dollars in aid and assets since then, and the country is in the midst of a harsh winter.

The Islamic Development Bank will lead the drive to free up assistance by the first quarter of next year, according to an OIC decision issued following the summit.

It also encouraged Afghanistan’s government to follow “international human rights treaties, particularly with regard to the rights of women, children, adolescents, the elderly, and individuals with special needs,” according to the report.

Pakistan had previously warned of “severe consequences” for the international community if Afghanistan’s economic collapse persisted, and asked world leaders to work with the Taliban to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

The increasing situation, according to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, might result in widespread famine, a flow of refugees, and a rise in extremism.

He reminded the audience, which included Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as well as delegates from the US, China, Russia, the European Union, and the United Nations, that “we cannot overlook the possibility of catastrophic economic disaster.”

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, stated that the world must distinguish between the Taliban and regular Afghans.

“I speak especially to the United States,” he continued, “and I urge them to delink the Afghan government from the 40 million Afghan citizens, even though they have been at odds with the Taliban for 20 years.”

He also cautioned against equating acceptance of the new government with Western human rights standards.

“Every country is different,” he continued, “and every society’s idea of human rights is different.”

The OIC also decided on Sunday to send a group of worldwide Muslim scholars to meet with the Taliban to discuss matters such as “tolerance and moderation in Islam, equal access to education, and women’s rights in Islam.”

The OIC also decided on Sunday to send a group of worldwide Muslim scholars to meet with the Taliban to discuss matters such as "tolerance and moderation in Islam, equal access to education, and women's rights in Islam."

No country has publicly recognized the Taliban government, leaving diplomats with the difficult challenge of channeling aid to the country's ailing economy while avoiding propping up the Taliban.