Musk is going to court in the United States to defend Tesla’s SolarCity deal.

In a shareholder trial set to begin Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected in court to defend the electric vehicle maker’s contentious 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

According to a complaint, the multibillionaire, who was chairman of both Tesla and SolarCity at the time of the acquisition, “poisoned” Tesla’s capacity to appraise the purchase objectively, wasting corporate assets in the $2.6 billion sale and damaging shareholders.

A judge in Delaware will hear the case and make a decision.

According to reports in the US media, Musk could testify as early as Monday during the two-week trial.

The collection of investors, which includes union pension funds and other institutional investors, claims that SolarCity was a failing company that was on the verge of bankruptcy if Musk and other Tesla board members, who also owned major holdings in SolarCity, had not intervened.

Tesla’s board of directors, according to the plaintiffs, failed to fulfill its fiduciary duties to Tesla stockholders. In the complaint, they ask for specific monetary relief.

Plaintiffs have already reached a $60 million settlement with other Tesla directors originally named in the complaint, with the payment coming from insurance. This group, which included Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, refused to admit culpability.

In regards to the situation, “We believe that claims challenging the SolarCity acquisition are without merit and intend to actively defend against them,” Tesla wrote in a regulatory filing.

Tesla is now the “world’s only vertically integrated sustainable energy firm,” according to Musk, thanks to the SolarCity transaction.