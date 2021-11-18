Musk claims that the first orbital flight of the Moon rocket will take place in early 2022.

Elon Musk announced on Wednesday that the Starship, which was constructed by his business SpaceX and selected by NASA for the United States’ return to the Moon, will try its first orbital trip early next year.

In a discussion for the National Academies Space Studies Board, Musk said, “We’ll complete a bunch of testing in December and maybe launch in January.”

“With this first launch, there’s a lot of danger,” he remarked. “I wouldn’t say it’s likely to succeed, but I believe we’ll make significant progress.” Starship has already completed a number of sub-orbital missions. SpaceX has finally landed the spacecraft, which is supposed to be reusable, after repeated testing that resulted in spectacular explosions.

It will be outfitted with an ultra-powerful first stage designated Super Heavy for the impending orbital test.

The US Federal Aviation Administration is expected to approve the project “before the end of the year,” Musk added.

Before carrying out a series of checks, the billionaire entrepreneur — who also founded electric manufacturer Tesla — said he wanted to have completed the launch pad and launch tower this month.

After the January test launch, he plans on launching a dozen or more more times by the end of 2022.

“In 2023,” he claimed, Starship will be operational to transfer goods outside of tests.

NASA is betting on Starship to be the lander used in its Artemis mission to return humans to the Moon, which is set to launch in 2025 at the earliest.

But Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has even grander plans for the “largest rocket ever created.”

“With starship, we want to establish a generic way of moving vast amounts of bulk or people… anyplace in the solar system,” he explained.

The founder of SpaceX pounded home his ambitious ambition in an hour-long speech streamed live on YouTube: “In order for life to become multi-planetary, we’ll need maybe 1,000 ships.”

SpaceX’s primary goal, he said, has been to progress space technology so that mankind can become a multi-planetary species and, eventually, a spacefaring civilisation.

“In the long run, it’s critical for conserving the light of consciousness,” he said, since something will happen to Earth, whether it’s a natural or man-made tragedy, that would bring civilization to an end.