Music Magpie Expands Reach with Timpson Mobile Trade-In Partnership

Music Magpie has teamed up with the high-street retailer Timpson to offer a convenient mobile trade-in service, now available at over 1,300 locations across the UK. The move follows a successful four-month trial and aims to make the process of trading in old smartphones faster and easier for customers.

The collaboration, which comes after AO World’s acquisition of Music Magpie in December 2024, allows individuals to trade in their used smartphones at Timpson stores nationwide. Customers can hand over their devices, have them evaluated in-store, and receive cash within minutes—making the service not only quick but hassle-free.

Convenience at Your Local Timpson

According to Music Magpie’s parent company, AO World, the partnership with Timpson will provide a “faster and more convenient” option for phone trade-ins. The trade-in service adds to Timpson’s broad portfolio of services, which includes shoe repairs, key cutting, and dry cleaning.

John Roberts, the CEO of AO World, emphasized that “apathy” was a major barrier to tech trade-ins, and the new partnership provides a straightforward solution. “Now, customers can simply ‘Take it to Timpson’ and walk away with cash for their old smartphones, all in a matter of minutes,” he said. “This is an excellent opportunity for customers to unlock the value in their old tech, while also keeping more devices in use.” The deal also aligns with the growing trend of refurbishing and reusing electronics, helping reduce e-waste.

Figures from a recent Censuswide survey underscore the potential of the new service. The survey, conducted in late November 2025, revealed that 73% of adults in the UK have at least one unused smartphone at home, with an average trade-in value of around £250. The total worth of unused smartphones in the UK is estimated at approximately £10 billion, providing a substantial market for this new initiative.

Steve Oliver, managing director and co-founder of Music Magpie, hailed the partnership as a significant milestone for the company. “This partnership means that most people in the UK are now just minutes away from turning their unused tech into hundreds of pounds of instant cash,” he said. Oliver believes that the collaboration will significantly expand Music Magpie’s reach and convenience for customers across the UK.

Founded in Stockport, Music Magpie is known for buying and selling refurbished electronics, as well as used computer games, consoles, books, films, and music. This new collaboration with Timpson positions the company to reach even more customers in the future, expanding its services beyond the digital sphere into physical retail spaces.