Muratov dedicates his Nobel Prize to the slain reporters of his newspaper, Navalny.

On Friday, Dmitry Muratov, the chief editor of Russia’s leading independent daily Novaya Gazeta, dedicated his Nobel Peace Prize to the paper’s assassinated contributors and imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Outside his newsroom, Muratov, 59, told reporters, “I am an illegitimate recipient of this prize.”

He said he would have presented the medal to Navalny if it had been for all of the paper’s “fallen” journalists who “gave up their lives for their vocation.”

“However, I believe that individual has a bright future ahead of him,” Muratov remarked.

Six journalists and writers to Novaya Gazeta have been slain in connection with their work since 2000, including top investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya.

She was shot dead in the main hall of her apartment building in central Moscow 15 years ago Thursday, a fervent critic of President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin’s wars in Chechnya.

Novaya Gazeta, co-founded by former Soviet leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Mikhail Gorbachev in 1993, is one of the few remaining Russian news outlets critical of Putin.

“This is excellent news,” Gorbachev added, describing Muratov as a “brave” journalist.

“This prize elevates the press’s relevance in the modern world to new heights.”

The chief editor of Novaya Gazeta was honored at a time when Russia’s opposition voices and independent media have been subjected to unprecedented repression.

Navalny, a leading opposition figure, was imprisoned in February after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack that he claims was orchestrated by the Kremlin.

The 45-year-movement old’s was eventually labeled “extreme,” and a number of prominent independent media stations were designated as “foreign agents,” with several shutting down as a result.

The designation, which has Soviet overtones, is a barrier to advertisers, who are a major source of revenue for many independent media outlets.

One outlet, the investigative Proekt website, was even designated as a “undesirable organization,” thus prohibiting it from working in the country and threatening it with fines or jail time.

The award “came at the ideal time,” according to Deputy Editor Kirill Martynov, when “many, powerful forces in Russia want there to be no more press in the nation, but only propaganda.”

“At this particular moment, the Nobel committee made this gesture,” he told AFP, “when practically everyone is a ‘foreign agent’ and when the media is closed.”

Muratov, who has served as editor of Novaya Gazeta on multiple occasions since 1995, has stated that he will donate a portion of his Nobel Prize money to independent Russian media.

Muratov, who has served as editor of Novaya Gazeta on multiple occasions since 1995, has stated that he will donate a portion of his Nobel Prize money to independent Russian media.