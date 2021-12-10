Muratov and Novaya Gazeta are stalwarts of Russia’s independent media.

The newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, is a beacon of independent journalism in Russia, with a devotion to free expression that has resulted in the deaths of some of its journalists.

Muratov, who was one of a group of journalists who created Novaya Gazeta after the Soviet Union fell apart in 1993, dedicated the honor to the paper’s assassinated journalists and imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

It happened in the midst of Russia’s historic assault on the opposition and independent media.

This year, a number of sites were forced to close, and several renowned journalists were compelled to flee the country. Navalny, 45, was sentenced to prison in February, and his organizations were later declared illegal.

Novaya Gazeta has paid a high price for its journalistic independence and investigative reporting.

Six of its journalists and writers, including top investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya, have been slain in connection with their work since 2000. Their black-and-white portraits now hang in the central Moscow offices of the newspaper.

Politkovskaya, a vocal opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin’s Chechen conflicts, was fatally shot in the main hall of her apartment building on October 7, 2006.

Muratov told AFP in March that the newspaper’s reporters were aware that their work put their lives in danger, but that, unlike some other Kremlin critics, they would not flee the country.

“This newspaper puts people’s lives in jeopardy,” Muratov stated. “There’s no way we’re going anywhere.” Muratov, who is grey-bearded and round-faced, has long been one of Russia’s most distinguished independent journalists.

The unprecedented freedoms that followed the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991 motivated him and the other founders of Novaya Gazeta.

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was an early backer, donating a portion of his Nobel Peace Prize money to purchase the new publication’s first computers, one of which is currently on display at their office.

The euphoric hope of those early days has faded. Critical voices have been driven to the margins in the years since Putin’s ascension to power in 1999.

In a murky media landscape, Novaya Gazeta has become one of the few remaining independent voices.

Authorities are undertaking a campaign against independent and critical media, according to Kremlin critics, with many being labeled “foreign agents” and others being compelled to shut down.

Novaya Gazeta is one of the few major independent news organizations that isn’t labeled a “foreign agent,” a designation reminiscent of the Soviet-era epithet “enemy of the people.”

