Mudslides cut Vancouver off from the rest of Canada, killing one person.

At least one person was killed in the severe rains that buried motorists in mudslides, prompted many to flee their homes, and cut Vancouver off from the rest of Canada, according to police.

The body of a lady was retrieved from a mudslide near Lillooet, 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Vancouver, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Investigators have received two missing person reports, according to Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet, but they believe “there may have been other occupied vehicles lost in the slide.”

“The overall number of unaccounted for individuals and vehicles has not been confirmed,” she said.

By late Tuesday afternoon, the rain had stopped. However, mudslides, rocks, and debris flooded off many highways heading to Vancouver, trapping hundreds of drivers who were evacuated by military aircraft by Monday evening.

The Trans Canada highway, which connects the coastal city to the rest of the country, was inundated, according to local television. Also washed out was a bridge.

According to Drive BC, which said on Twitter, “Highways are closed until further notice,” other routes have also been closed.

As a result, drivers heading to or from Vancouver would have to travel south into the United States before returning north into Canada.

On re-entry into Canada, anyone traveling this roundabout path would have to provide documentation of a negative Covid-19 test.

Rail traffic to and from Vancouver, one of Canada’s major freight marine ports, was also disrupted by landslides. According to a port official, “both CN and CP Rail report that no rail traffic is now able to travel between Kamloops and Vancouver.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is “monitoring attentively” the situation in British Columbia as it develops in Ottawa.

Later in the day, he was scheduled to meet with John Horgan, the province’s leader, to discuss what federal assistance could be required.

He told reporters, “We’ll be there to support in any manner, shape, or form.”

Environment Canada reported that up to 250 millimeters (almost 10 inches) of rain fell in and around Vancouver on Sunday and Monday, more than the region regularly receives in a month. Vancouver was also slammed by a rare tornado last week.

The harsh weather follows a summer of record-breaking heat in British Columbia, which killed over 500 people and devastated a town, as well as wildfires that destroyed a town.

Thousands of people in British Columbia were unable to return home on Tuesday owing to evacuation orders.