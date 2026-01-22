MPs Urge Government to Resolve Waspi Compensation Debate

Over 100 MPs have thrown their support behind a letter urging the Government to make a decision on compensating women born in the 1950s who were affected by pension age increases. The letter, which is set to be sent this Thursday, calls on Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden to provide an update by March 2, 2026, at the latest. The MPs emphasize the need for swift action, criticizing the Government’s delay in resolving the issue.

Campaigners Demand Action from Ministers

At the heart of the campaign is Angela Madden, the chair of Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi), who has been vocal about the urgency of compensating affected women. She stated that it was “high time that ministers stopped stalling” and began delivering compensation to the women who had been left in financial uncertainty due to pension age changes.

The issue stems from a decision to increase the state pension age for women born in the 1950s, which was communicated poorly, leaving many unprepared for the change. The Waspi campaigners are calling for compensation as a result of this failure. While the Government has acknowledged that maladministration occurred, it has not committed to offering blanket compensation, which some estimates suggest could cost up to £10.5 billion.

In 2024, a report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) suggested that individual compensation ranging from £1,000 to £2,950 could be appropriate for each woman impacted by the flawed communication. Despite this, the Government has resisted offering widespread compensation, citing the potential financial burden on taxpayers.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson for work and pensions, Steve Darling, has also weighed in, urging the Government to stop “kicking this injustice into the long grass.” Darling emphasized that Waspi women had “done everything right” and were still denied proper notice to plan for their retirement, a sentiment echoed by MPs across political lines. The letter represents a united front from lawmakers who are pressing for a resolution to the issue.

The controversy surrounding the Waspi women has persisted for years, and the letter from MPs represents the latest effort to prompt action from the Government. As of now, the Department for Work and Pensions has pledged to revisit the decision within three months but has been clear that this does not guarantee a compensation outcome. Campaigners and MPs alike are urging the Government to take decisive action and fulfill its responsibility to these women.