MPs in South Africa have rejected a contentious land expropriation bill.

After MPs rejected a bill to amend the constitution, a move to allow the South African government to expropriate land without compensation as a manner of redressing past injustices failed on Tuesday.

With 204 MPs voting in favor and 145 voting against, the proposed measure failed to win the requisite two-thirds majority in the 400-seat parliament.

During three centuries of colonialism and apartheid, a system of white-minority control that ended in 1994, black South Africans were deprived of their land.

The government promised to allocate 30% of South Africa’s 60,000 commercial farms to black ownership when the African National Congress (ANC) came to office in 1994.

According to numbers quoted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whites, who account for 8% of the population, “own 72 percent of (the) farms” today.

Only about 10% of the land is owned by black people, who account for four-fifths of the population.

The ideas, which would have allowed the state to confiscate farmland from private owners without paying for it and transfer it to landless blacks, had been in the works for four years by a multi-party commission.

In South Africa, the question of whether to acquire land without compensating its current owners is a difficult and emotional one.

Before the vote, Mathole Motshekga, the ruling African National Congress’s pointman on land reforms, told fellow members that the bill aimed to “address this cruel crime, criminality against the African majority.”

However, the Democratic Alliance, the major opposition party, dismissed his rationale, claiming that the idea violated property rights and created uncertainty.

“This is not what the country needs now, in the midst of the Covid pandemic’s economic destruction,” stated DA lawmaker Annelie Lotriet.

She hailed this “disastrous piece of legislation’s” collapse as a win for constitutional order.

“Tampering with property rights in Venezuela and Zimbabwe devastated their economies, resulting in widespread famine and huge capital flight,” she said.

The bill was rejected by Julius Malema, the leader of the communist Economic Freedom Fighters, who said it did not go far enough.

He stated, “We want the state to be the guardian of the land.”

Experts say the rejection of the constitutional amendment bill does not mean the land issue is over.

Expropriation legislation, which is currently before parliament and is anticipated to be implemented next year, is separate from this procedure.

Expropriation legislation, which is currently before parliament and is anticipated to be implemented next year, is separate from this procedure.

"That's actually significantly more crucial… and will facilitate expropriation," Wilmien Wicomb, a specialized lawyer on land matters, said.