Moving Money Faster: World Leaders In Real-Time Payments Infographic

Although digital payments have become an indispensible aspect of daily life, this does not mean that they are all equally creative. Many of the world’s largest digital payment services, such as Alipay, Paypal, and Apple Pay, work similarly to traditional payment providers Visa and Mastercard in that they advance payments to their customers and withdraw the funds later.

While these providers’ innovation is mostly focused on usability and integration, such as into smartphone use, innovation focused on actual payment processing occurs behind the scenes.

Real-time payments, for example, are the near-instantaneous movement of monies from one bank account to another.

According to data from ACI Worldwide, 9.8% of global electronic transactions were completed in real time by 2020.

India had the greatest real-time transaction value of $25.5 billion, followed by China at $15.7 billion and South Korea at $6 billion. Thailand outperforms the United Kingdom in real-time payments, placing ahead of Nigeria in sixth place.

The nations that employ real-time payments the most are a mix of developed and developing, demonstrating that countries with less developed payment infrastructures can be more innovative in payment solutions. Another payment innovation, mobile money — the use of mobile phone accounts instead of bank accounts – has thrived the most in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Since their adoption in 2010, India’s government has been overseeing real-time payments, significantly sooner than most other countries. More than 200 banks already support the system. Venmo, a payment service based in the United States, allows for quick payments but charges a fee, whilst conventional transactions that take one to three business days are free.