Mountain Dew with alcohol? In 2023, PepsiCo will release ‘Hard Mountain Dew.’

In 2022, a new alcoholic beverage will be available.

PepsiCo and Boston Beer Co., the creator of Samuel Adams beer, will collaborate to create “Hard Mountain Dew,” an alcoholic variant of Mountain Dew.

Pepsi will promote Hard Mountain Dew, while Boston Beer will handle the drink’s alcoholic production and development.

The beverage will be available in late February or early March in the United States. It will be classified as a malt beverage with a 5% alcohol content.

Mountain Dew Original, Black Cherry, and Watermelon are the three flavors available. Mountain Dew has a reputation for being rich in sugar and caffeine, but the new drinks will be sugar-free and caffeine-free.

Boston Beer is the owner and producer of Truly hard seltzer, which has suffered a drop in sales since its peak during the 2019 “white claw summer.”

Truly was a part of the hard seltzer and flavored alcoholic beverage trend’s inception. However, on July 23, the brand’s shares dropped 26% in one day, prompting the company to lower its full-year estimate.

Pepsi has hinted at entering the alcoholic beverage market since October, when Coca-Cola announced its plans to offer Topo Chico Hard Seltzers as an alcoholic beverage.

The plans account for several of the soft-drink giants’ first-ever alcoholic beverage offerings. Coca-Cola hasn’t had anything in this area in decades, but Pepsi will be making its debut.

According to Bloomberg, Pepsi also submitted a new trademark registration in June for its Rockstar brand, which will be converted into a beer and hard seltzer.

Bud Light, Corona, and Michelob Ultra are just a few of the beer brands that have recently developed their own versions of non-alcoholic beverages.