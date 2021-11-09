Mother of Srebrenica Massacre Victims Passes Away

Hajra Catic, a key figure in the search for the remains of over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims killed in the Srebrenica massacre in 1995 and the prosecution of their killers, died on Tuesday.

Catic, 78, was unable to locate her son’s bones, who perished in Europe’s deadliest tragedy since World War II, which was ruled a genocide by two international tribunals.

During the 1992-1995 war, she lost 20 male relatives, including her husband and son Nino Catic, a 26-year-old Srebrenica correspondent for many Bosnian newspapers and other media.

“Hajra Catic died today, unable to attend her son Nihad Nino Catic’s funeral,” the Srebrenica memorial centre stated in a statement.

“She kept the legacy of this war reporter from Srebrenica’s courage alive for 26 years, encouraging others that the quest for truth and justice cannot and should not end,” it stated.

Nino Catic’s final dispatch was issued a day before Bosnian Serb forces stormed the town on July 11, 1995.

In the days that followed, the Serbs massacred about 8,000 men and boys and buried them in mass graves around the region.

In 2010, Catic told AFP, “If only I could discover a finger of my baby, I would have something to bury.”

She died in Sarajevo following a long illness, according to local media.

Catic was the leader of the Women of Srebrenica organization in Tuzla, a town in northern Serbia, where she fled following the slaughter.

She organized a protest on the 11th of every month to demand that those guilty be arrested.

A UN war crimes court later convicted Bosnian Serb wartime leader Radovan Karadzic and his army chief Ratko Mladic to life in prison, notably for the slaughter in Srebrenica.

However, Serb officials in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia, as well as many ordinary Serbs, avoid using the term “genocide” and instead use the term “grave crime.”

Meanwhile, police in Belgrade briefly detained two human rights activists who flung eggs at a Mladic painting, according to N1 regional television.

Activists planned to deface the painting in downtown Belgrade, but police halted the event, citing security concerns, in order to avoid clashes with nationalists who regard Mladic as a national hero.

Several hundred people marched to the mural in support of the detained activists late Tuesday, but police restricted access to it, according to N1.

A small number of right-wing activists stayed near the artwork. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.