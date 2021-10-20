Mother implores Hong Kong to deport her daughter’s assassin to Taiwan.

On Wednesday, the mother of a slain Hong Kong woman slammed the authorities for allowing her daughter’s killer to live freely, a case that has remained unsolved because China does not recognize Taiwan.

Poon Hiu-wing, 19, was nine months pregnant when her lover Chan Tong-kai strangled her on a Valentine’s Day trip to Taiwan in 2018.

The murder, which Chan has admitted to, set off a chain reaction that resulted in massive democracy rallies the following year and has caused the Hong Kong administration humiliation.

Poon’s mother, who has never given her name, had an emotional press conference outside the government building on Wednesday, pleading with authorities to either fly Chan to Taiwan or try him for murder here.

“The Hong Kong government believes that this felon, who could kill again at any time,” she told reporters, “is fit to walk the streets and endanger people’s lives.”

After it was revealed earlier this month that Chan had left police protection and was allowed to live a regular life, she claimed that he had “never faced penalties for murder.”

Prosecutors in Hong Kong claimed they lacked jurisdiction to prosecute him for murder. They also turned down Chan’s request to move him to Taiwan because China’s government does not recognize the democratically run island.

Following Poon’s assassination, Hong Kong attempted to enact a new rule allowing extraditions to both Taiwan and mainland China.

Many Hong Kong residents, however, were outraged, fearing that the law would send them to China’s opaque mainland courts.

These gatherings quickly grew into massive, often violent pro-democracy protests that shook the city for seven months in 2019.

Chan did serve a brief jail sentence in Hong Kong for money laundering charges stemming from the fact that he had Poon’s credit card when he returned from Taiwan.

He confessed to killing her throughout those processes.

Chan has already stated, through a third party, that he is willing to face Taiwanese justice. However, neither he nor the Hong Kong authorities have taken any action to make it happen.

The impasse has been blamed on both Hong Kong and Taiwan.