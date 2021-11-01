Most money-laundering charges against Maduro’s ally Ally Saab are dismissed by a US judge.

According to a court filing, a US judge dropped seven of eight money-laundering charges against Alex Saab, a businessman close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

The Colombian billionaire is on trial in Miami, Florida, following his extradition from Cape Verde earlier this month. He faces one count of conspiracy to launder money, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

At the request of the prosecution, Judge Robert Scola of the Southern District of Florida signed the order.

The US “issued an assurance” to Cape Verde on September 7, 2020, during the extradition process, that it would not “prosecute or punish defendant Alex Nain Saab for more than a single count of the indictment,” according to the prosecution’s submission to Scola.

According to the request, the decision was taken “in order to conform with Cabo Verdean law regarding the maximum term of incarceration.”

In the United States, Saab, a Colombian national, and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are accused of running a network that exploited food aid headed for Venezuela, an oil-rich country in the midst of a severe economic crisis.

They are accused of transferring $350 million from Venezuela to accounts in the United States and other nations.

Saab, who also has Venezuelan nationality and a diplomatic passport, was charged with money laundering in Miami in July 2019 and detained in June 2020 during a flight stopover in Cape Verde, off the coast of West Africa.

On October 17, he was extradited to the United States.

The opposition in Venezuela has branded Saab as a sleazy frontman for Maduro’s populist socialist dictatorship.

The prosecution claims that the accusations against Saab have been dropped, but not against Pulido.

The accused was scheduled to appear in front of Scola on Monday for his arraignment and to enter a guilty or not guilty plea.

The hearing was postponed until November 15 to allow Saab to meet with his counsel, Henry Bell, in person for the first time.

Because Saab was isolated upon his arrival in Miami as a precautionary measure because to the Covid-19 epidemic, the meeting has yet to take place.

Venezuela reacted angrily to Saab’s extradition, postponing talks on ending the country’s political and economic crises with the US-backed opposition.

Maduro’s government tried unsuccessfully to prevent the Colombian from being deported to the United States, despite having granted him Venezuelan citizenship and an ambassadorial title.

Caracas also accused Washington of kidnapping the businessman, and Maduro ordered the government’s talks with the opposition to be halted. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.