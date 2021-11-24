Most markets are up, but inflation is on the horizon as oil prices continue to rise.

Following a string of losses, Asian markets broadly rebounded on Wednesday, but inflation fears and forecasts of tighter central bank monetary policy kept traders’ attention on crude, which extended gains despite US efforts to boost supply.

Oil prices soared on Tuesday as news emerged that the US and other countries would release less from their inventories than expected, putting a damper on hopes of taming a price spike that is driving inflation through the roof.

The announcement from Washington, which President Joe Biden claimed was made in collaboration with China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, had been widely anticipated, which analysts said was one of the reasons for the recent drop in the crude market.

Brent rose more than 3% and WTI rose more than 2% on Tuesday, with anxiety growing that OPEC and other big producers could reconsider their strategy to gradually reopen the taps.

“The release, as expected, is a drop in the bucket… and might well lead OPEC+ producers to dial back on what they were planned to pump,” said Ray Attrill of National Australia Bank.

While OPEC “refused to be cowed,” OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley said he didn’t “expect them to fly too close to the sun and lower their anticipated 400,000 (barrels per day) increase next month.”

The increase in oil prices added to concerns that inflation, which is already at multi-year highs, will continue to rise, placing additional pressure on banks to reduce the cheap money measures implemented at the start of the crisis and which were critical to an 18-month market rally.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates for the second month in a row on Wednesday.

All eyes, though, are on the Federal Reserve, which some analysts believe may reduce its bond-buying program sooner than expected and raise interest rates next year.

“That excess liquidity hasn’t been moving into the economy for quite a while now; it’s been going more into the markets,” Miller Tabak + Co’s Matt Maley told Bloomberg Television.

“The Federal Reserve is going to start easing up on it.”

When the minutes from the Fed’s November policy meeting are released later in the day, they will be scrutinized for clues about officials’ thinking. Economic growth and unemployment claims will be released, as well as a carefully watched reading on consumer sentiment.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, and Wellington are all places worth visiting. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.