Most Asian markets are up, but Hong Kong is down due to the suspension of Evergrande trade.

On Monday, Hong Kong stocks fell on worries about China Evergrande, a beleaguered property developer, despite most other Asian markets rallied following Wall Street’s strong lead.

Evergrande’s financial crisis, which has engulfed the company in a sea of debt totaling more than $300 billion, has roiled markets in recent weeks, with fears that its failure could spread to the rest of China’s economy and possibly further.

The trading halt was called “waiting the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside knowledge about a big transaction,” according to the firm’s statement.

According to sources, Hopson Development Holdings was planning to purchase a 51 percent share in its property services division.

Traders are fearful, though, that Evergrande would skip bond payments, placing it in default.

“The Chinese government has provided very little information on Evergrande’s fate, though a slow and deliberate dismantling of the corporation appears to be the preferred route right now,” said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA.

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 2%, already under pressure from concerns about China’s crackdown on a variety of industries, including IT firms and casinos.

Tokyo was down 1.1 percent for the sixth straight day, while Taipei was also down.

Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Bangkok, Mumbai, Manila, and Jakarta all saw gains. For public holidays, Shanghai and Seoul were closed.

London, Paris, and Frankfurt all started the day lower.

Global markets had a rough September as a result of rising inflation fears, rising virus infections that are stymieing economic recovery, and political deadlock in Washington that is dragging the US into a financially disastrous debt default.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue to squabble over Joe Biden’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure and social-care spending measure, putting it in jeopardy.

The Federal Reserve’s plan to reduce its ultra-loose monetary policy, as well as signals that interest rates could be raised as early as next year, have contributed to the gloom.

The release of US jobs data on Friday will be eagerly monitored for new insights into the health of the world’s largest economy, with a strong reading likely putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to act sooner rather than later.

Julian Emanuel, a strategist at brokerage BTIG, said, “Markets enter the fourth quarter navigating what is likely the most uncertain environment of the year.” “The year 2021 is shaping up to be quite interesting.”

The price of oil fell ahead of a meeting between OPEC and its key allies to discuss whether or not to increase production. Brief News from Washington Newsday.