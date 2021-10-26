Most Asian markets are up after Wall Street’s record, with earnings in the spotlight.

Healthy corporate earnings overshadowed ongoing concerns about inflation, while progress in Washington on Joe Biden’s big-spending economic plans also provided support. Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday following fresh records on Wall Street, with healthy corporate earnings overshadowing ongoing concerns about inflation.

However, a new virus outbreak in China, which has stranded tens of thousands of people, has reignited concerns about the world’s second-largest economy and its zero-Covid policy.

The S&P 500 and Dow both closed at fresh highs, boosted by a spike in Tesla’s stock to a trillion-dollar valuation ahead of earnings releases from industry heavyweights such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter this week.

Following a run of reports that have seen bullish commentary on consumer demand, Facebook became the latest company to announce bountiful results, reporting a $9 billion profit in the third quarter, bolstering optimism on trading floors.

Tokyo led the way with a 1.8 percent increase in the morning, followed by Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Manila, and Jakarta.

Hong Kong fell a smidgeon, while Singapore fell a smidgeon.

The announcement that developer Modern Land had skipped a bond payment, the latest hint of stress in China’s property market, received little attention, with attention instead focused on a looming deadline for China Evergrande.

After Biden announced Monday that he believed Democrats will reach an agreement on two big spending bills this week, developments in Washington are being eagerly watched.

Both wings of his party have been wrangling for weeks over a social spending measure that will cost just under $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill that will cost $1.2 trillion.

He claimed talks with moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, one of the key roadblocks to agreement, “went well.” However, progressives in the House of Representatives who want more spending are worried that the plan may now be jeopardized.

“I wouldn’t lay my grandchild on that,” House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth said of the prospects of getting a framework in place by the end of the week, when Biden leaves for European meetings.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank hosts its monthly policy meeting, with traders hoping to learn more about the bank’s monetary policy objectives in light of rising global inflation.

The meeting takes place as financial leaders around the world continue to unwind the ultra-loose policies put in place at the outbreak, with the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates this year, following South Korea's lead.