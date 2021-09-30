Most Asian markets are rising in tandem with Wall Street, but traders are still nervous.

Following the previous day’s decline, Asian markets mainly rallied on Thursday, while investors remain concerned that rising inflation will lead to interest rate hikes, while the debt standoff in Washington and the prospect of a historic US default further frayed nerves.

The Dow and S&P 500 led the market higher, yet Wall Street’s underwhelming close to the trading day revealed continuing concern on the trading floors.

The likelihood that the Federal Reserve and other major central banks will soon begin to unwind the ultra-loose monetary policies put in place at the start of the epidemic has dampened sentiment in recent weeks, despite being expected for the majority of the year.

The proposed actions come as policymakers try to maintain a lid on inflation, which has increased this year as a result of economic reopenings but has remained longer than many expected due to supply chain issues.

Concerns that banks would be forced to tighten policy sooner than expected arise as the global economic recovery slows, with a spike in Covid infections weighing on consumer mood.

“Growth has definitely hit an air pocket here with concerns about Covid, with the drama going on in Washington right now, with the Chinese property sector that has sent tremors through global markets,” Barings’ Christopher Smart told Bloomberg TV.

“However, the global economy’s overall trajectory is largely unchanged from early this year.”

China’s factory activity shrank in September for the first time since February 2020, according to data, as the country grapples with an energy shortage that has resulted in power disruptions.

While there was little immediate reaction, analysts warned that the problem should be taken seriously since it might deepen the supply chain instability and increase inflationary pressures.

Despite this, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told other central bankers on Wednesday that the inflation crisis would eventually subside.

“The current inflation spike is really a result of supply constraints meeting very strong demand, and it’s all linked to the reopening of the economy – which is a process with a beginning, middle, and end,” he told a virtual panel that included the heads of the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England.

“It’s difficult to say how significant the impacts will be in the interim or how long they will stay, but we anticipate to return and get through this.”

In the early Asian period. Brief News from Washington Newsday.