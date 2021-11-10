Most Asian markets are down as inflation fears resurface.

After a record-breaking rally on Wall Street came to an end on Wednesday, Asian equities mainly declined, with inflation returning to the fore as prices in the US and China continued to rise.

While markets, notably in the United States, have hit new highs in recent days and weeks, traders are concerned about a steady stream of data indicating global inflationary pressures developing as supply chains become clogged and demand rises.

As a result, central banks have become more hawkish, with some raising interest rates and others scaling back massive support measures put in place at the start of the pandemic, which have been critical to the recent recovery in global shares.

China released a report on Wednesday showing that factory gate prices increased 13.5 percent year over year in October, reaching their highest level in more than two decades, owing to rising energy prices and supplies being disrupted by coronavirus lockdowns in areas of the country.

Inflationary pressures on consumers have also increased, according to the data.

The figures will give leaders a headache as they try to keep costs from spiraling out of control while simultaneously supporting the economy, which is stuttering due to the recent Covid flareups.

The announcement came a day after the Labor Department reported that wholesale prices in the United States remained high last month, with analysts predicting that the trend would continue this year. Later on Wednesday, the consumer price index will be announced.

“People aren’t acclimated to inflation because we haven’t seen it in a long time,” Drew Matus of MetLife Investment Management told Bloomberg Television.

“We can expect more volatility over the coming six months as people gain a better picture of what the Fed might do.”

“Asia is on high alert,” said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA, “fearing future costs of inputs from commodities sourced from the (Chinese) mainland.”

“To be sure, there are still certain risks associated with China. If its prior go-to strategy is any indication, if cases in the present outbreak spread to, say, port cities, mass closures could ensue, according to its Covid-zero policy.

“This would cause widespread disturbance.”

Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Wellington, Manila, and Jakarta all had negative numbers.

However, thanks to a comeback among beaten-down IT businesses, Hong Kong reversed an early sell-off to conclude in positive territory, while Taipei did as well. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.