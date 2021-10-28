Mosques in India have been vandalized in protest of the violence in Bangladesh.

Right-wing extremists attacked Muslim targets in the northeastern state of Tripura on Wednesday, ostensibly in retaliation for deadly violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Indian security troops guarded mosques in Tripura on Wednesday.

In the most volatile northern sections of the state, authorities have outlawed meetings of more than four individuals, while police have issued warnings against “provocative comments” spreading on social media.

Tripura shares an 850-kilometer (525-mile) border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, where a mob ransacked a Hindu temple earlier this month, killing seven people.

The riots in Bangladesh expanded to 12 districts when footage of a Koran being put on the knee of a Hindu idol during celebrations for a Hindu festival ignited them.

India has voiced concern over the violence and unrest that erupted in Tripura on the fringes of a rally by the right-wing Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

At least four mosques were vandalized, while Muslim-owned businesses and homes were looted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party governs Tripura.

Since the Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014, leaders of India’s minority Muslim community believe they have been increasingly targeted.