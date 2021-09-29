Mortgage rates rise following the Fed meeting, putting a damper on new applications.

Mortgage applications fell after interest rates rose as a result of rising Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve’s upbeat assessment of the US economy.

Mortgage application volume declined 1.1 percent from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) weekly report. Mortgage applications had previously increased by 5.5 percent in the MBA’s most recent survey, more than compensating for the market’s fall following Labor Day.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan sums of up to $548,250 climbed from 3.03 percent to 3.10 percent.

Applications to refinance a home loan fell 1% from the previous week’s report. However, after being unchanged from a year ago, a hike in mortgage interest rates next week could have much more negative implications for refinancing demand.

After a meeting of the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee, Joel Kan, the MBA’s senior economist, told CNBC that “increasing optimism about the strength of the economy pushed Treasury yields higher” (FOMC). Mortgage rates surged in reaction across the board, with 30-year fixed rates reaching a high not seen since July 2021, according to Kan.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that the central bank was confident enough in the path of the US economy to begin tapering down the multibillion-dollar asset purchases it has done since the outbreak began.

Long-term interest rates remained unchanged following the FOMC meeting, as Powell, a monetary dove, has stated earlier that he would not act too quickly to modify them.

The housing market has been suffering from a mismatch of strong demand and limited supply as mortgages have decreased.

Home prices rose 19.7 percent year over year in July, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Index, and the smaller 10-City Index rose 19.1 percent from 18.5 percent only a month earlier. According to MBA’s Kan, the surge in property values is pushing larger mortgage applications ahead of smaller mortgage applications.

“With home prices continuing to rise at a rapid rate, with annual gains of more than 19 percent in July, applications for greater loan amounts continue to outperform lower-balance loans. According to Kan, the average loan size for a purchase application reached $410,000, the highest level since May 2021.