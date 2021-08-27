Mortgage-driven household debt in the United States reaches new highs, according to an infographic.

In the second quarter of 2021, household debt in the United States reached a new high of $15.0 trillion, with mortgage debt rising to $10.4 billion amid a refinancing boom. Mortgage debt climbed by $282 billion between April and June, according to the New York Fed’s monthly Household Debt and Credit Report.

The surge was mostly driven by a record number of mortgage originations, as many homeowners took advantage of historically low mortgage rates to renew their mortgages and even borrow money in the process. For the first time, mortgage originations surpassed $1.2 trillion, with 85 percent of the total coming from lenders with very high to outstanding credit scores. Newly originating mortgages had a median credit score of 786 (excellent), indicating a high rate of refinances.

Surprisingly, the enormous volume of refinances from super-prime borrowers has helped to keep default rates at historically low levels. In contrast to the end of 2009, when just 88 percent of consumer debt was non-delinquent, the present scenario shows that 97.3 percent of total household debt is non-delinquent.