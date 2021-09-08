Morocco’s ruling Islamists’ fate is at stake in a parliamentary election.

Over 395 MPs and over 31,000 municipal and regional officials will be elected by the 18 million voters on the electoral roll. Polling stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) until 7:00 p.m.

King Mohammed VI will appoint a prime minister from the winning party in the legislative election for the following five years.

The palace continues to be the source of crucial decisions and strategic direction in the 36-million-strong country.

The Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), which came to power in 2011 after protests erupted across the Middle East and North Africa, is seeking a third term as head of a ruling coalition.

This year’s two-week election campaign has been rather stable, with no significant crowds due to the coronavirus, compared to shouts for an end to “corruption and tyranny” back then.

PJD and its biggest rival, the National Rally of Independents (RNI), have traded more strong blows in the final days of the campaign.

Former Prime Minister and PJD leader Abdelilah Benkirane slammed the RNI chief, rich businessman and Agriculture Minister Aziz Akhannouch, in a fiery Facebook video posted on Sunday.

“The government leader must be a political person of integrity who is above suspicion,” he said.

Akhannouch, who is known to be close to the royal palace, said in an interview on Monday that his opponents’ claims were “an admission of failure” and that he would not respond.

The RNI leader was able to secure important cabinet positions for his party during the 2016 elections, including the ministries of economy, finance, and industry.

The liberal Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), created by a strong royal adviser, and the center-right Istiqlal Party, in addition to the PJD and RNI, are both seen as front-runners in the local media.

PAM accused RNI of buying votes, which Akhannouch’s party denied, while PJD condemned excessive political spending without identifying individuals throughout the election campaign.

Smaller parties will benefit from changes to the voting procedure this year, since seats will be counted based on registered voters rather than those who actually cast ballots.

The new approach might award the PJD around 80 seats, down from the 125 it received last time, based on the same vote percentage as in 2016.