Morocco’s legislative and local elections are now underway.

Moroccans began voting in legislative and local elections on Wednesday, with the outcome determining the fate of Islamists who have ruled the country since the Arab Spring protests.

The vote comes as the tourism-dependent economy continues to struggle to recover from a pandemic-induced 7% drop in real GDP last year.

The polls opened at 8:00 a.m. local time (07:00 a.m. GMT) and will shut at 7:00 p.m. (1800 GMT). The preliminary results should be available this evening.

Eighteen million people are registered to vote, and they will elect 395 national legislators as well as more than 31,000 municipal and regional authorities.

To administer the 36 million-strong country for the next five years, King Mohammed VI will appoint a prime minister from the party that won the parliamentary election.

The Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), which came to power in the aftermath of protests across the Middle East and North Africa in 2011, seeks to head a ruling coalition for a third term.

This year’s two-week election campaign was less energetic than previous calls for an end to “corruption and authoritarianism,” with no huge meetings due to the coronavirus.

However, in the final days of the campaign, PJD and its main challenger, the National Rally of Independents (RNI), have traded more powerful blows.

In a heated Facebook video posted on Sunday, former prime minister and PJD leader Abdelilah Benkirane lambasted the RNI chief, millionaire businessman and Agriculture Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

He stated, “The leader of government must be a political figure of integrity who is above suspicion.”

In an interview on Monday, Akhannouch, who is thought to be close to the royal palace, said that the accusations were “an acknowledgment of failure” by his opponents, promising not to reply.

Following the 2016 elections, the RNI leader was able to obtain key cabinet positions for his party, including the economy, finance, and industry ministries.

In addition to the PJD and RNI, the liberal Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM), founded by a powerful royal adviser, and the center-right Istiqlal Party are both viewed as front-runners in the local media.

PAM accused RNI of purchasing votes, which Akhannouch’s party rejected, and PJD denounced excessive political expenditures without identifying people throughout the election campaign.

The lackluster campaign has irritated some voters, and turnout estimates are low.

Whatever the outcome, the monarch recently promised that political parties will establish a charter for a “new model of development” with a “new generation of reforms and projects” in the coming years.

It is expected that all parties sign the agreement.