Moroccan detainees have a path to freedom thanks to a process known as “de-radicalization.”

Saleh has been held in Moroccan prisons for 19 years on terrorism accusations, but owing to a de-radicalization program, he hopes to be released soon.

The former hardline Islamist, who is now a bearded prisoner in his 50s, admitted that he earlier believed in principles that justified violence.

“I believed that Muslims had a responsibility to oppose tyrannical governments who do not implement Islamic law and to strike states that fight Muslims,” he told AFP in the library of the Kenitra prison near Rabat.

But, he claims, those views were founded on a literal reading of the Koran and Prophet Mohammed’s sayings “that I wasn’t qualified to understand.”

He is looking for a release today after completing the Moussalaha (“Reconciliation”) program in the North African monarchy.

The initiative, which began in 2015 and is administered by Morocco’s DGAPR prison agency in collaboration with a number of partner organizations, attempts to assist terror suspects who are prepared to reconsider their ideas.

Saleh said his conversion to extremist Islam began after emigrating to Italy in the 1990s, where he met an imam from Jamaa Islamiya, the Egyptian jihadist group that assassinated President Anwar Sadat in 1981, at a Turin mosque.

He and his family went to Afghanistan under Taliban administration in 2001, leaving what he referred to as “the country of the infidels.”

However, the September 11th terrorist attacks in the United States compelled him to alter his plans.

With the United States planning to attack Afghanistan and depose the Taliban, he escaped to Morocco, where he was soon apprehended.

He claims he has no blood on his hands, but he has been detained since then.

Morocco has suffered from jihadism both at home and abroad.

Five suicide strikes in Casablanca’s commercial center killed 33 people and injured dozens more in 2003.

Two Scandinavian tourists were slain by IS-linked terrorists during a hiking trip in the High Atlas highlands fifteen years later.

According to official numbers released in February, the security services have demolished over 2,000 extremist cells and made over 3,500 arrests linked to terrorism since 2002.

Many recent cell busts have been tied to the Islamic State, which captured large swaths of territory in Syria and Iraq in 2014 and declared a “caliphate” there.

According to a security source, more than 1,500 Moroccan fighters have traveled to the area in the last decade.

Moroccan authorities, on the other hand, introduced Moussalaha in 2015 as part of “a fresh approach” to detainees, according to DGAPR official Moulay Idriss Agoulmam.

