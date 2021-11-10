Moro, a crusader against corruption in Brazil, has joined the party, according to a poll.

Sergio Moro, the ex-judge who led “Operation Car Wash,” Brazil’s largest anti-corruption operation, joined a centrist political party on Wednesday and announced he was considering running for president next year.

Moro, who as the lead judge in an investigation into massive corruption at state-run oil company Petrobras sent a laundry list of political heavyweights and business executives to prison, held a press conference in Brasilia to announce that he had joined the Podemos party and was eyeing the 2022 elections.

The 49-year-old anti-corruption crusader’s name has been mooted as a possible “third-way” candidate in what is shaping up to be a heavyweight clash between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the most powerful man imprisoned by Moro.

However, Moro is trailing both in opinion polls and would face a crowded field of “third-way” candidates if he chose to run.

“My name will always be available to the Brazilian people if it is essential to spearhead that effort,” Moro added.

“Other suitable names have been proposed to assist the country in escaping these two extremes of deception, corruption, and backsliding.

“However, even though I know it would be difficult, I will not back down from that struggle.”

Moro’s reputation, on the other hand, has suffered since he left the judiciary to become Bolsonaro’s justice minister in 2019.

The move fuelled left-wing critics’ claims that Car Wash was more about political persecution than fighting corruption.

Internal communications from the operation were released to the media, appearing to show Moro and investigators plotting to prevent Lula (2003-2010) from making a comeback in Brazil’s 2018 presidential election.

Moro later fell out with Bolsonaro and resigned from the administration in April 2020, accusing him of interfering in police investigations into his inner circle.

According to polls, Moro will receive fewer than 10% of the vote in October 2022, compared to 26% for Bolsonaro and 44% for Lula.

Lula was imprisoned in 2018 and released in 2019 awaiting an appeal, but he was cleared to run for office again in April when the Supreme Court overturned his corruption convictions on procedural grounds.