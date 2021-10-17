More US workers are striking, frustrated and exhausted by long pandemic hours.

Tens of thousands of nurses, laborers, and entertainment workers are going on strike across the United States, exhausted from working long hours during the coronavirus outbreak and furious that their bosses are not sharing sometimes substantial earnings.

60,000 members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees intend to strike on Monday if they cannot reach an agreement with Hollywood studios on a new collective bargaining deal. Cinematographers, stylists, makeup artists, and sound editors are all members of the IATSE.

The Kaiser Permanente healthcare group’s 31,000 employees in the western states of California and Oregon are also planning a walkout.

10,000 John Deere agricultural equipment workers have been on strike since Thursday, while 1,400 Kellogg’s cereal workers went on strike on October 5, and more than 2,000 Mercy Hospital employees in Buffalo, New York, began striking on October 1.

The sudden surge of strikes this month has prompted some to develop the term “Striketober,” a neologism that has been embraced by prominent progressive Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on social media.

Workers claim they had to shoulder extra responsibilities during the pandemic to compensate for those who stayed at home.

“In order to keep boxes of cereal on the shelves, we’ve sacrificed our time with our families, we’ve missed ballgames with our kids, dinners and weddings,” said Dan Osborn, a Kellogg’s mechanic for 18 years.

“And this is how we’re being compensated,” he continued, “by asking us to make concessions at a time when the CEO and executives have received pay raises.”

Workers oppose to a two-tier pay system, according to Osborn, the head of a local chapter of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union (BCTGM).

“We are not asking for anything in terms of compensation and benefit hikes,” he stated. Workers are also not opposed to working lengthy hours.

They do, however, oppose a pay structure that results in certain employees receiving less for the same work, as well as the abolition of inflation-linked pay hikes, especially at a time when prices are rising.

“The strike can last as long as it needs to,” Osborn added. “All we have to do now is outlast the corporation by one day.” The majority of the strikes are driven by requests for better working conditions, according to Kate Bronfenbrenner of Cornell University in New York, who specializes in union and labor issues.

