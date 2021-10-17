More US workers are striking, fed up with the pandemic’s grind.

Tens of thousands of nurses, industrial workers, and other laborers are going on strike across the United States, exhausted from working long hours during the coronavirus outbreak and furious that their bosses are not sharing sometimes substantial profits.

The Kaiser Permanente healthcare group’s 31,000 employees in the western states of California and Oregon are about to go on strike.

10,000 employees of the John Deere farm equipment firm have been on strike since Thursday, while 1,400 employees of the Kellogg’s cereal company went on strike on October 5. More than 2,000 Mercy Hospital employees in Buffalo, New York, went on strike on October 1.

A planned strike by tens of thousands of cinematographers, hairdressers, makeup artists, sound editors, and other members of the film crew that threatened to shut down the US film industry starting Monday was narrowly averted over the weekend when the union and producers reached a tentative three-year agreement.

Despite the Tinseltown deal, the unusual wave of strikes this month has prompted some to invent the term “Striketober,” a neologism that has subsequently gained traction on social media and has even been supported by popular progressive Democratic congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Workers claim they had to shoulder extra responsibilities during the pandemic to compensate for those who stayed at home.

“In order to keep boxes of cereal on the shelves, we’ve sacrificed our time with our families, we’ve missed ballgames with our kids, dinners and weddings,” said Dan Osborn, a Kellogg’s mechanic for 18 years.

“And this is how we’re being compensated,” he continued, “by asking us to make concessions at a time when the CEO and executives have received pay raises.”

Workers oppose to a two-tier pay system, according to Osborn, the head of a local chapter of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union (BCTGM).

“We are not asking for anything in terms of compensation and benefit hikes,” he stated. Workers are also not opposed to working lengthy hours.

They do, however, oppose a pay structure that results in certain employees receiving less for the same work, as well as the abolition of inflation-linked pay hikes, especially at a time when prices are rising.

"The strike can last as long as it needs to," Osborn added. "All we have to do now is outlast the corporation by one day." According to him, the majority of the strikes are motivated by requests for better working conditions.