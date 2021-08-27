More US businesses are using incentives — and threats – to encourage vaccinations.

Following last week’s full US clearance of the Pfizer/BioNTech anti-Covid vaccine, an increasing number of American businesses are considering obligatory vaccines for their employees – and customers.

CVS Health, Chevron, Disney, and Goldman Sachs are among the companies that have informed some or all of their employees that vaccinations are no longer voluntary and that proof of vaccinations must be provided within a particular time frame.

Some of those companies are facing backlash on social media from individuals who claim that forcing vaccinations is a breach of personal freedoms, a virtue that most Americans hold important.

Anthony Sabatini, a Republican state representative from Florida, even filed a bill that would bar the state’s surgeon general from ever ordering immunizations.

But, so far, no public figure has particularly targeted corporate America, despite an increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations caused by the highly transmissible Delta variety.

Even though the crisis is both medical and political, according to Mark Hass, a marketing professor at Arizona State University, it is impossible for businesses to thread the needle between liberals and conservatives on the topic.

“Rather than thinking about the safety of our reputation, the correct approach to think about this is what is right for our employees,” Hass told AFP.

“Almost every organization has some type of mandate, regulation, or incentive in place,” he said.

Hass remarked, “I believe the lack of criticism of corporations is due to the fact that most of them have performed appropriately in dealing with the pandemic.”

Since June, when Morgan Stanley and BlackRock announced that employees intending to enter the office will be required to provide proof of vaccination, other prominent corporations have followed suit.

Google, Facebook, and Uber have all jumped on board with the vaccination mandate.

However, the Food and Drug Administration’s complete approval of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine schedule unlocked the floodgates, seemingly negating some doubters’ claims that full clearance was required.

President Joe Biden said Monday, “Do what I did last month: Require your personnel to get vaccinated or face stiff restrictions.” He had given federal employees the option of showing proof of immunization or submitting to frequent testing in late July.

Nonetheless, several prominent organizations have refused to bend.

American Airlines is “strongly encouraging” its employees to undergo injections, but they are not mandatory at this time. Those who are prone to biting. Brief News from Washington Newsday.