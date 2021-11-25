More than 50 people have been reported dead in a coal mine accident in Siberia.

More than 50 miners are said to have perished after smoke engulfed a Siberian coal mine and a rescue operation ended in tragedy on Thursday.

After the latest catastrophic catastrophe to strike Russia’s huge mining industry, senior management at the mine in the Kemerovo region were detained for suspected safety violations.

Local authorities, according to Russian news outlets, said 52 people were killed, including miners and six rescuers who were part of an unsuccessful search mission.

“According to early knowledge, no one is still alive in the mine,” a source in the local rescue services told state news agency TASS.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Listvyazhnaya mine near Belovo in the Kemerovo mining district filled with smoke, trapping 285 people within.

The majority of the miners were able to flee, but officials reported 35 miners were still missing.

The origin of the catastrophe was not immediately known, while some Russian media stated that dust in a ventilation shaft caught fire, filling the mine with smoke.

According to prosecutors, a spark may have sparked a methane explosion, according to RIA Novosti.

After officials warned of the potential of an explosion, a search and rescue operation was initiated, but it was called off several hours later.

There were reports of rescuers running out of oxygen, and news outlets reported that six dead had been discovered.

They suffocated, according to a local official quoted by the private news service Interfax.

The Russian Investigative Committee, which looks into significant crimes, has begun a criminal investigation and announced the arrest of three people, including the mine’s 47-year-old director and his 59-year-old first deputy.

The committee said in a statement that “during the initial inquiry, it was discovered that the detainees breached industrial safety rules.”

Regional authorities reported that about 40 people were sent to the hospital.

Beginning Friday, the governor has proclaimed a three-day period of mourning in the region.

Residents of Gramoteino, a nearby village, gathered earlier in the day in the snow and sub-zero temperatures outside the facility’s entrance, which was cordoned off by a boom gate, as ambulances passed in and out.

There was no panic, but the audience was anxious, and journalists were not allowed to speak to them.

“This is a great tragedy,” President Vladimir Putin remarked in Sochi after meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic.

The SDS-Ugol corporation, based in Kemerovo, owns the Listvyazhnaya mine, which was established in 1956.

In 2004, a methane explosion killed 13 people.