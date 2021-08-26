More than 2 million Covid vaccines are being shipped to Africa by the United States.

The White House announced Thursday that the US is sending more than two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Algeria, Ghana, and Yemen, bolstering efforts to prevent a third wave of the pandemic across Africa.

The supplies, which will arrive before the end of the week, according to a White House official, will be the first from the US to all three countries. They follow similar deliveries to other African countries, including Nigeria and the hard-hit South Africa earlier this month.

604,800 Johnson & Johnson medicines will be sent to Algeria, slightly over 1.2 million Moderna doses to Ghana, and another 151,200 J&J doses to Yemen, according to the official, who did not want to be identified.

Covax, a distributor backed by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance, is in charge of all supplies.

After suffering the world’s highest toll from coronavirus, President Joe Biden assumed office promising to focus on getting Americans vaccinated. He has since expanded his objective to make the United States the vaccine “arsenal” internationally.

The administration recognizes that ending the pandemic involves eradicating it globally, according to a White House official.

Biden has been chastised for allowing Americans to obtain booster shots beginning in September, but US authorities claim that there is adequate capacity to meet demand while still allowing international contributions to flow.

According to the official, the fresh shipments would bring the total number of US shots shipped to Africa to more than 25 million.

Africa is dealing with a third wave of diseases and is falling behind in the battle for widespread vaccination.

Fewer than 2% of individuals on the continent are fully vaccinated, with some countries needing to trash unused vaccines due to a lack of health infrastructure to give them or high vaccine skepticism.

Ghana, a country of 32 million people, was initially praised as a model for coronavirus response, with drones delivering vaccines to remote places. In February, Ghana was the first country to get immunizations from Covax.

However, it is estimated that only about 3% of the population has been properly vaccinated. Due to a lack of testing, the Covid death toll of 982, as reported to the World Health Organization, is likely to be understated.

Algeria, which has strong ties with Moscow and was one of the first countries to receive Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, is also having difficulty getting doses. Brief News from Washington Newsday.