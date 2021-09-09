More than 100 passengers board the first flight out of Kabul after the US withdrawal.

On Thursday, the first flight bringing foreigners out of Kabul airport since a US-led evacuation concluded on August 30 carried little over 100 passengers, including Americans.

The first foreign flight arrived as the Taliban complete their transition from militants to rulers, less than a month after storming Kabul and deposing President Ashraf Ghani.

The Qatar Airways flight that landed in Doha on Thursday evening carried more than 100 passengers, ten days after a massive, chaotic airlift of more than 120,000 people came to a dramatic end with the US pullout.

The US State Department had phoned him in the morning and urged him to travel to the airport, according to an Afghan-American dual citizen waiting to board the flight with his family.

“We contacted the State Department, and they called me this morning and instructed me to go to the airport,” the father, who did not want to be identified, told AFP.

The airport had become a terrible emblem of desperation among Afghans afraid of the insurgents’ return to power in the days following the Taliban’s onslaught, with thousands of people crowded around its gates everyday, some even clinging to jets as they took off.

A suicide bombing near the airport on August 26 claimed by the Islamic State group’s local affiliate killed over 100 people, including 13 US personnel.

According to AFP journalists, there was a considerably bigger Taliban presence on the streets of Kabul away from the airport, with armed men – including special forces in military fatigues – standing guard on street corners and manning checkpoints.

In recent years, Qatar has served as a vital link between the Taliban and the world community, and many nations, including the US, have shifted their embassies from Kabul to Doha as a result of the Taliban’s rule.

Doha has stated that it coordinated with Turkey to quickly resume operations at Kabul’s airport in order to allow people and aid to flow freely.

According to a Kabul airport official, barely over 100 individuals boarded the flight. According to a person familiar with the operation in Doha, 113 people were on board. Earlier reports suggested that up to 200 individuals were on board.

Sigrid Kaag, the Dutch Foreign Minister, thanked the Qatari government “for making this possible” by tweeting that 13 Qataris were on board the flight.

Mutlaq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy to Afghanistan, described it as “historic.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.