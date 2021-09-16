More than 1 billion people in China are fully vaccinated.

Official numbers released Thursday showed that China has fully immunized more than one billion individuals, or 71 percent of its population, against the coronavirus.

The country where the virus was initially discovered has mostly contained the outbreak within its borders, but it is racing to vaccinate the vast majority of its population as a new outbreak flares up in the southeast.

At a press conference, National Health Commission spokeswoman Mi Feng stated, “As of September 15, 2.16 billion vaccination doses have been administered nationally.”

Late last month, Chinese health officials announced that 890 million individuals had been fully vaccinated, with two billion doses administered.

The government has not set a target for vaccination coverage, but chief virologist Zhong Nanshan stated last month that the country is on track to reach herd immunity by the end of the year, with 80 percent of the population immunized.

In China’s southern province of Fujian, an outbreak of the Delta variety has infected over 200 people in three cities, with dozens of them being students.

The Fujian cluster is the largest in weeks, and it comes after China declared the Delta type under control, putting China’s “zero-case” approach to the pandemic to the test.

On Thursday, China recorded 49 new domestic transmissions, the vast majority of which were in Fujian.

The cluster’s suspected case zero, according to authorities, was a guy who had recently returned from Singapore to the city of Putian and exhibited symptoms after completing a 14-day quarantine and testing negative for the virus at first.

Last week, shortly after the new school year began, the man’s 12-year-old son and a classmate were among the first patients identified in the cluster.

According to local officials, the variation then raced through classrooms, infecting more than 36 children, including eight kindergarteners, in the country’s first large school-linked spread since the pandemic began.

Despite expanding its vaccine program to include minors aged 12-17 in July, most young children in China remain unvaccinated, raising fears that the latest Fujian outbreak would disproportionately affect the country’s most vulnerable individuals.

Before the forthcoming October 1 national holiday, a week-long tourism peak, authorities have hastened to put an end to the outbreak with targeted lockdowns, travel restrictions, mass testing, and school closures.

According to Zhong, Chinese vaccines had over 60% efficiency against the Delta strain, with antibodies rising with a booster shot.

In addition, the country is racing to develop its own mRNA vaccine