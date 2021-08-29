More Terrorist Attacks Are Threatened At Kabul Airport, The US Warns.

Suicide bomb threats loomed over the penultimate phase of the US military’s flight from Kabul on Sunday, with President Joe Biden warning that another attack is highly likely before the evacuations are completed.

Since the Taliban movement surged back into power a fortnight ago, more than 112,000 people have fled Afghanistan via the mammoth US-led airlift, and the operation is winding down despite Western powers warning that many may be left behind.

On Thursday, a suicide bomber from the local chapter of the Islamic State group targeted US troops, preventing large masses of people from entering the airport, turning a chaotic and desperate escape into a bloodbath.

The attack killed more than 100 people, including 13 US service members, halting airlifts ahead of Biden’s deadline for evacuations to conclude by Tuesday.

The Pentagon claimed Saturday that two “high-level” IS militants were killed in eastern Afghanistan in reprisal drone strikes, but Biden warned of additional threats from the group.

“The situation on the ground is highly perilous, and the prospect of a terrorist attack on the airport is still very real,” Biden stated.

“Our commanders have informed me that an attack is quite likely to occur within the next 24-36 hours.”

Following that, the US embassy in Kabul issued an alert warning of credible threats in certain locations of the airport, including the entrance gates.

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been blamed for some of the deadliest strikes in those countries in recent years.

Civilians have been slaughtered in mosques, public spaces, schools, and even hospitals.

IS and the Taliban are both strict Sunni Islamists, but they are bitter enemies, both claiming to be the legitimate flag-bearers of jihad.

The IS attack has compelled the US military and the Taliban to work together to assure airport security, something was impossible just a few weeks ago.

Taliban fighters took Afghans from buses to the main passenger terminal on Saturday, where they were handed over to US troops for evacuation.

The military were visible throughout the civilian side of the airport grounds and annexe buildings, while US Marines on the passenger terminal roof kept an eye on them.

After a 20-year conflict, the adversaries were within 30 meters of each other, separated by only 30 meters.

The Taliban’s “Badri” special soldiers in American Humvees provided to the now-vanquished Afghan army were also in view of the US troops.

According to Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi, the group’s fighters have already gone into areas of the airport’s military side. Brief News from Washington Newsday.