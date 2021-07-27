More Romaine, Spring Mix, and Arugula Greens are being recalled in 2021 due to Listeria concerns.

Old Souls Farms has issued a recall for a series of greenhouse leafy green products on concerns of Listeria contamination, after a recent recall by BrightFarms for a number of salad greens that may be infected with Salmonella.

The recall was ordered “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the St. Paris, Ohio-based company, following a positive Listeria test in its greenhouse facility’s rainwater holding tanks. Testing was also done on a customer who received infected basil, according to Old Souls Farms.

According to Old Souls Farms, no illnesses have been recorded as a result of the recall.

Arugula, basil, finstar, green bibb, romaine, and spring mix greens are among the recalled greens. They were offered in one-to-25-pound transparent bags, as well as in 1-ounce, 4-ounce, and 5-ounce clamshells.

The lot codes for the impacted clamshell greens items are 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 201, 202, and 203, which can be found on the bottom of the box. The arugula, finstar, green bibb, romaine, and spring mix have expiration dates of July 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, and 30. The basil is only good through July 20-24 and July 26-27.

Here is a complete list of items, together with their lot codes and expiration dates.

The recalled greenhouse leafy greens products are not to be consumed. They should be thrown away right away.

Old Souls Farms can be reached at 937-802-9192 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT with questions concerning the recall.

In small children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems, Listeria can cause serious and occasionally fatal infections. Pregnant women who have been infected with Listeria are at risk of miscarriage and stillbirth.

Listeria infections can affect healthy persons, causing symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhea. Anyone who is having Listeria symptoms should seek medical attention right away.