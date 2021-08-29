More Moderna Vaccine Contamination has been discovered in Japan.

The use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccination in Japan’s Okinawa region was halted on Sunday after additional contamination was discovered, according to the local administration.

It comes just a day after the Japanese health ministry announced that it was looking into the deaths of two individuals who received shots from tainted Moderna batches, albeit the cause of death was unknown.

The vaccination campaign in Okinawa, in southern Japan, has been temporarily postponed, according to the prefecture.

“We have suspended the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccinations due to the discovery of foreign chemicals in some of them,” the company said in a statement.

According to local media sources, the lots affected by the contamination discovered in Okinawa on Saturday are distinct from the 1.63 million doses halted following the two deaths.

Two males, ages 30 and 38, died in early August after receiving their second Moderna doses, according to the health ministry.

Those doses came from one of three batches that the FDA halted on Thursday after several vials were discovered to be tainted.

However, the ministry stated that it was researching the cause of death and that it is presently uncertain whether there is a causative link to the vaccine.

“At this point, we have no evidence that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is to blame for these deaths, and it is critical to launch a thorough inquiry to see whether there is any link,” Moderna and its Japanese distributor Takeda said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The nature of the particles discovered in the vials, which were made in Europe by a Moderna contractor, is likewise unknown.

Moderna and Takeda stated, “The vials have been sent to a qualified lab for analysis, and preliminary findings will be ready early next week.”

The contractor, ROVI, a Spanish pharmaceutical company, issued a statement on Thursday saying it was looking into the cause of the contamination in the batch, which was only supplied in Japan.

It went on to say that the problem could have started on one of its production lines.

As the country confronts a record spike of coronavirus illnesses caused by the more dangerous Delta type, around 44% of Japan’s population has been properly vaccinated.

Covid-19 has killed over 15,800 individuals in Japan, and vast swaths of the country are under stringent viral restrictions.