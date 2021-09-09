More GM factory closures are expected as a result of the Chevy Bolt EV battery fire recall.

General Motors (GM) will keep its Orion Assembly factory in Michigan closed in the wake of Chevrolet Bolt EV recalls that resulted in some vehicles catching fire owing to a battery issue.

According to CNBC, GM will shut down the factory between September 13 and September 20 to work out a problem with battery supplier LG Chem. Due to battery pack shortages as a result of the recall, the Orion factory has been shuttered since August 23.

GM has said that it will stop selling the Bolt EV or halt production of the vehicle until the recall remedy for the fire risk has been completed.

According to a GM representative, the manufacturer is still working with LG Chem to remedy the difficulties and ramp up production of replacement battery modules.

The problem with the battery packs, according to GM, derives from two “rare production faults” – a ripped anode tab and a folded separator – which, when present in the same battery cell, increase the risk of fire.

GM has verified that at least 12 vehicle fires have occurred.

As part of a recall, GM advised Bolt EV owners to modify the settings on their cars to lessen the risk of fire.

According to Reuters, GM has expanded its original Bolt EV recall to include all types of the car, with a total of 140,000 cars affected. Replacing the problematic battery modules is likely to cost $1.8 billion.

LG Chem has been asked to pay GM for the battery packs, according to GM.

Due to semiconductor chip shortages, GM has had to shut down a number of plants.

According to Reuters, the company’s full-size truck and full-size SUV operations in North America, as well as its Ft. Wayne Assembly facility in Indiana and Silao Assembly factory in Mexico, will be fully operating next week.

Plants in Lansing Delta Township, Michigan, and Wentzville, Missouri, as well as Chevy Blazer production in Ramos, Mexico, will be closed for another week.

GM shares were trading at $48.24 at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, down 74 cents, or 1.50 percent.