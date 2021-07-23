More fire concerns over Chevy Bolt EVs force GM to issue a second recall in 2021.

General Motors (GM) has issued a second recall for its 2017 to 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to a “rare manufacturing flaw” that might cause the electric vehicles to catch fire.

According to CNBC, the recall affects around 69,000 automobiles worldwide, including nearly 51,000 in the United States, and was issued by both GM and battery cell maker LG Energy Solution.

This is the second time the EVs have been recalled due to a fire hazard. After at least two incidents of automobiles bursting into flames, GM issued the first recall in November 2020, advising Bolt owners to park their cars outside.

GM has announced that owners of the Bolt will receive free replacement battery modules as part of this recall. These differ from the original recall, which was based on software upgrades and, in some cases, replacement battery modules.

“We’re working with our supplier and manufacturing teams to identify how to effectively expedite battery capacity for module replacement under the recall,” GM spokesperson Dan Flores told CNBC. These teams are working on this issue 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Customers will be notified when new components are available, according to GM.

“Experts from GM and LG have identified the simultaneous occurrence of two unusual manufacturing flaws in the same battery cell as the core cause of battery fires in select Chevrolet Bolt EVs as part of GM’s commitment to safety,” Flores told USA Today.

“GM will repair defective battery modules in the recall population as part of this recall. When new parts are available, we will tell customers,” he added.

GM is advising impacted Bolt owners to set their vehicles to a 90 percent state of charge limitation utilizing the Hilltop Reserve mode in 2017 to 2018 models and Target Charge Level mode in 2019 models until parts are available.

If a Bolt owner is unsure about making these adjustments to their vehicle, they should get guidance from a GM dealer, according to the firm.

Bolt customers are also advised not to deplete their batteries below 70 miles of range, store their EVs inside, or charge them overnight, according to the company.

More information is available at www.chevy.com/boltevrecall or by contacting a Chevrolet EV dealer or the Chevrolet EV helpline at 1-833-EVCHEVY.

As of 11:15 a.m. EDT, GM stock was trading at $55.35, down 28 cents, or 0.51 percent.