More diabetes medications will be recalled in 2021 due to cancer risks.

Viona Pharmaceuticals has recalled 33 lots of Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in 750 mg dosages due to a potential cancer risk, following other pharmaceutical recalls for the diabetic treatment Metformin in 2020 and 2021 due to cancer concerns.

The diabetes medication, which was made by Cadila Healthcare Limited in Ahmedabad, India, contains N-nitrosodimethylamine – a possible human carcinogen that can cause cancer – in quantities that exceed the Food and Drug Administration’s permitted limits.

Metformin is a drug that helps people with Type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar levels.

The recalled diabetes medication was sold in 100-tablet HDPE bottles with the NCD 72578-036-01. Metformin is a white to off-white capsule-shaped uncoated tablet with a “Z” and “C” debossed on one side and “20” on the other.

The impacted Metformin was delivered throughout the United States and has an expiration date of June 2022 to March 2023.

A complete list of the 33 Metformin tablet lots that have been recalled can be seen here.

Patients who have the impacted Metformin pills should keep taking them, according to the FDA, because quitting the medication without first speaking with a healthcare provider could be harmful. An alternative treatment plan should be discussed with a physician.

Eversana Life Science Services can be reached at 1-888-304-5033, option 1, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT with questions concerning the recall.

Patients who have issues while taking or using the recalled drug should contact their doctor.

There have been no complaints of adverse occurrences linked to the recalled drug, according to Viona Pharmaceuticals and Cadila Healthcare Limited.