More COVID outbreaks aboard cruise ships: Infection among the crew forces the ship to return to San Diego.

Another COVID epidemic has been reported on a cruise ship, this time among crew members onboard the Holland America Koningsdam, which departed from San Diego on Sunday.

The Koningsdam ship was denied admission into Puerto Vallarta by Mexican officials on Dec. 23 due to positive cases of the virus, but it returned to San Diego on Sunday as planned, according to KSWB, a Fox station in San Diego.

The ship made stops in Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlan, according to KFMB, a CBS affiliate in San Diego, because only one case of COVD-19 was found among crew members before Dec. 23.

According to KFMB, the cruise ship set sail Sunday for another seven-day voyage after disembarking in San Diego.

“With the ubiquitous nature of the Omicron variety, we have continued to enhance our processes, which were designed with input from leading health experts and in anticipation of circumstances like this,” Erik Elvejord, Holland America’s director of public relations, told KSWB.

Elvejord went on to state that there were no verified COVID instances among passengers on the Koningsdam, Holland America’s largest ship. According to KSWB, the ship carried around 1,000 passengers.

According to Holland America’s website, all personnel and guests five years and older must show proof of immunization, and all passengers must have a negative COVID test two days prior to boarding.

At the time of writing, it was unclear how many crew members had tested positive for COVID-19, however the Daily Mail stated that as many as 21 crew members had been infected. It’s a “limited” outbreak, according to Holland America, and everyone is currently quarantined.

“The crucial thing is that these crew cases…are minor or asymptomatic,” Elvejord told KSWB. Our team has been vaccinated, and several of them have already had a booster.” This is the latest in a string of COVID outbreaks onboard cruise ships in December.

According to CNN, a small number of guests on the Carnival Freedom ship tested positive with COVID-19 last week, while 55 completely vaccinated staff members and passengers on the Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas ship tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

According to CNN, seven cases of COVID-19 were discovered onboard the Seven Seas Mariner earlier this month, and at least 48 persons onboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19 while sailing in mid-December.