More brands have dropped a Chinese popstar who has been accused of sexual assault.

As sexual assault allegations circulating around Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu sparked criticism throughout Chinese social media, Louis Vuitton, Porsche, and Bulgari joined a host of corporations in abandoning him on Tuesday.

The incident is similar to China’s #MeToo movement, which was started by Chinese feminists in 2018 and allowed women to speak out about sexual harassment, which occasionally involved powerful public figures.

In a Sunday interview with Chinese news portal NetEase, 19-year-old student Du Meizhu accused Wu, 30, of date-raping her when she was 17.

Du said that the K-pop artist tried to purchase her silence for 500,000 RMB ($77,100) and that she planned to pursue “with legal processes,” according to the outlet.

Wu, who grew up in Vancouver and Guangzhou and holds Canadian citizenship, has refuted the charges on social media.

“I only met Miss Du once at a friend’s get-together, and I didn’t bribe her with booze… I have never ‘forced women into sex’ or engaged in ‘date rape,'” Wu Yifan, the megastar, stated on Monday, adding that he does not sleep with underage girls.

Wu’s studio also responded to Du’s allegations in a lengthy statement, denying any wrongdoing and claimed that she only met him once at a party, sought to extort millions of yuan from his workers, and faked her accusations.

They wrote Monday evening, “The studio has already begun the legal accountability process.”

Du’s charges generated an outpouring of solidarity for Du and female sexual assault victims in general, as well as a wave of internet condemnation of the megastar.

Given its ties to one of China’s most bankable celebrities, the repercussions has been considerable.

Since Monday, a growing number of firms have declared on social media that they are cancelling or halting their collaborations with Wu, including Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche, and Tencent Video.

“Bulgari places a high value on the situation involving Kris Wu and has chosen to end all connected cooperation with Wu as of today,” the luxury house announced on China’s Weibo, which is similar to Twitter.

Louis Vuitton has recently announced that it will no longer work with Wu.

Angry online users have called for additional firms to cut connections with Wu, including L’Oreal Men and Lancome.

Lancome’s association with Wu concluded in June, according to a statement posted on Weibo on Tuesday.

More alleged victims have spoken out online after Du’s statements, accusing Wu’s crew of predatory behavior, including inviting them to inebriated karaoke parties with the celebrity.

