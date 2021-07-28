Monsanto is fined in France for illegally operating ‘Watch Lists.’

Monsanto was penalized by France’s personal data protection office on Wednesday for illegally compiling files on public figures, journalists, and activists in order to shape public opinion in favor of its controversial pesticides.

It was found that the company, which is now owned by German chemical giant Bayer, failed to notify persons on watch lists formed during a heated public debate around glyphosate, a weed killer.

In a case presented by seven claimants, the CNIL agency fined Monsanto 400,000 euros ($473,000).

The agency stated that compiling contact lists was not illegal in and of itself, but that only those who could “reasonably expect” to appear on such lists due to their business sector or public status should have been included.

In addition, data had to be gathered legally, and targets had to be informed of their ability to opt out of being listed. Monsanto deprived them of this right by keeping the lists confidential, according to CNIL.

Monsanto assigned a one-to-five rating to each of the over 200 people on its French lists, based on their perceived influence, credibility, and amount of support for Monsanto on a variety of issues, including pesticides and genetically modified crops.

The story, which was originally revealed in 2019 by Le Monde and France 2 television in France, swiftly spread to other European countries where Monsanto kept lists.

On “stakeholder lists” maintained by Monsanto’s public relations agency FleishmanHillard, lawyers hired by Bayer – which had acquired Monsanto the previous year – said they identified close to 1,500 lawmakers, journalists, and others “mostly within the EU.”

Sidley Austin, a law company located in the United States, said in a report issued by Bayer that it had discovered no indication of improper surveillance activity concerning the watch lists.

Bayer stated in a statement to AFP on Wednesday that the French authorities have “significantly reduced” the scope of their charges against the company.

The CNIL’s decision, however, differed from Bayer’s own view that the lists were legal, according to the company.

Around the time the European Union was considering renewing the license for controversial weedkiller glyphosate in 2016-17, FleishmanHillard produced a list of people involved in the pesticide issue.

Because some of its journalists were on Monsanto’s list, AFP filed a complaint with the CNIL in 2019, claiming it “considers tactics of this sort to be utterly inappropriate.”

In 2017, the EU opted to extend the chemical’s license for a shorter than typical five-year period.

In 2018, Bayer paid $63 billion acquire Monsanto and was immediately stymied. Brief News from Washington Newsday.