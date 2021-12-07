Monitor reports on an Israeli strike in Syria that targets Iranian weapons in a port.

According to a war monitor, an Israeli air assault on a shipment of Iranian weaponry in the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday was the first such attack on the critical facility.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Israeli strike “specifically targeted an Iranian weapons shipment in the container yard.”

Syria’s official television reported a hit on a container yard at the port of Latakia, but did not say what was targeted.

The raid, according to the Observatory, triggered a sequence of explosions. The Observatory is a UK-based organization with a large network of informants on the ground in Syria.

It said there were “massive material losses,” but no initial reports of deaths.

The strike took place at 1:23 a.m., according to the Syrian state news agency SANA (2323 GMT Monday).

“Our air defenses withstood the Israeli aggression near Latakia,” it claimed, adding that the strike set fire to a number of containers.

Latakia is Syria’s northernmost major port, located about 230 kilometers (140 miles) north of Damascus.

SANA broadcast photos and video of a fire in the yard, but state television later reported that firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

Israel rarely remarks on its air assaults in Syria, but it has stated repeatedly that it will not allow Iran to expand its footprint in the country.

Since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian soil, primarily targeting government sites as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah soldiers.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israeli missile attacks in the west of Homs province killed five civilians on November 24.

Five pro-Iranian militiamen were killed near Damascus in two separate Israeli operations in October, while nine pro-government militants were killed near the T4 airbase east of Palmyra in central Syria, according to the Observatory.

In the ten-year struggle, Iran has been a staunch ally of the Syrian regime.

It funds, arms, and directs a variety of Syrian and foreign paramilitary groups that fight alongside regular armed forces, the most powerful of which is Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad had just returned from a trip to Tehran, where he met with key officials to discuss strengthening ties.

Syria declared in 2019 that it would hand over the container terminal at the Latakia port to Iran.

Iran announced earlier this year that it intends to build a direct shipping line between Latakia and one of its southern ports.

Syria's civil war is ongoing.