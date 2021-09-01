Mongolian students return to school after a long period of exile.

Urangoo Basandorj, 15, was giddy as she led her younger brother out of their yurt on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, anticipating the return to school on Wednesday, which will signal the end of Mongolian children’s months of exile from education.

The three-million-strong county has enacted some of the strongest and longest-lasting anti-Covid-19 measures in the world, closing schools and kindergartens since January 2020 and plunging children into a purgatory of remote learning with spotty access to technology.

Despite the fact that over two-thirds of Mongolia’s population has been fully vaccinated, the health ministry recorded 3,726 new viral cases on Wednesday, the greatest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Nonetheless, masked children dressed in blazers filed into a primary school in Ulanbaatar’s capital, where classrooms were equipped with temperature monitors, hand sanitizer, and social distance stickers.

“I was ecstatic when I heard about the reopening of schools… Urangoo Basandorj told AFP, “I was extremely thrilled and I dreamed (about) my classmates all night.”

“It was excruciating not being able to see my pals… “The online class was not pleasant.”

Since the pandemic first emerged in neighboring China, parents across Mongolia – a landlocked country where nearly a third of the population lives in poverty – have complained of varying access to education, with televised classes condemned as limited and online learning restricted to those with internet access.

Education has been sporadic at best for the urban poor and distant herding groups, done within cramped, crowded homes where some families lack televisions or a steady power source.

Despite the outpouring of complaints on social media, officials remained committed to movement restrictions and home learning, with the exception of a brief respite late last year when schools were briefly reopened.

Parents living in yurt districts near the capital – city residents from Mongolia’s nomadic culture – expressed joy at their children’s return to school on Wednesday.

“There are so many interruptions when kids are watching TV classes (in the yurt)…. Urangoo’s mother, Dolgorsuren Tumurbaatar, described the situation as “cooking, tiny siblings wailing, fire in the stove, and water boiling.”

“Schools had been closed for far too long. It’s time to get used to Covid and live with him.”

Students in public schools relied on “TV lessons” — lecture films with no interaction – or online programs with limited outcomes during the school closures.

“In most cases, professors speak on their own, and some students even fall asleep when the camera and microphone are turned off,” Urangoo Baasansuren explained.

Expensive, hugely oversubscribed private for the fortunate few. Brief News from Washington Newsday.