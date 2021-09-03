Money transfers to Afghanistan have been restarted by Western Union and MoneyGram.

Following the Taliban’s takeover last month, Western Union and MoneyGram said on Thursday that they would restore money transfer services to Afghanistan, bringing essential remittances into a country that is facing massive economic challenges.

“Western Union is glad to announce that, beginning September 2, it will resume its money transfer services into Afghanistan, allowing our clients to send money and help their loved ones,” a spokeswoman said.

“We understand our customers’ and their families’ urgent needs and are committed to assisting them,” a Western Union spokeswoman said, adding that transfer costs would be waived from September 3 to 17.

According to the spokesperson, the business accepts payments in both afghanis and US dollars through seven banks in Afghanistan, and transactions were halted “because the banking network was virtually blocked, and there were obviously liquidity issues.”

“However, we’ve received assurances from our banking partners that a number of branches have opened in recent days, with more opening every day, and that they have good liquidity,” the spokeswoman continued.

MoneyGram stated in a statement that service would resume on Thursday as a result of “advice obtained from the US administration” and “in conjunction with our partners in the country as well as the Afghanistan Banks Association.”

“We are grateful to be able to reestablish our business in the nation to assist serve the people of Afghanistan,” the statement read, adding that the decision to cease services was not taken lightly.

Remittances from Afghans living abroad are vital to the poor country’s economy, accounting for almost $789 million in 2020, according to the World Bank, or about 4% of Afghanistan’s estimated $19.8 billion GDP.

The Washington-based development bank stated last week that it would halt aid to Afghanistan, citing “deep concern” about the situation in the nation and its impact on the country’s development prospects, particularly for women.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said shortly after the Taliban’s takeover that it would cease its assistance to the country due to the country’s leadership turmoil.

Tyler Hand, Western Union’s Chief Compliance Officer, claimed that facilitating money transfers does not violate Washington’s standards.

“Since the pullout, we’ve been in active communication with the US administration, which has emphasized that humanitarian efforts, including remittances, are consistent with US policy,” he told AFP.

The Taliban Islamist militants have promised to rule in a more moderate manner than they did during their violent reign from 1996 to 2001. Brief News from Washington Newsday.