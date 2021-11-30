Moderna’s Omicron Vaccine Warning Has Hit Global Markets.

Moderna cautioned that current vaccines may be less successful in fending off the Omicron strain, and eurozone inflation hit a new high on Tuesday, sending global equities lower.

Fears of new economic impact from the long-running Covid problem weighed heavily on sentiment in Frankfurt, London, and Paris, which all fell strongly in tandem with Asia.

Following the remarks by Moderna, oil prices plummeted, reigniting long-standing fears about energy consumption.

The market selloff accelerated when statistics revealed that eurozone inflation soared to a new high of 4.9 percent due to soaring energy prices.

“It only took one remark from the CEO of Moderna to derail markets once more,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Markets despise uncertainty, and we have plenty of it right now. Nobody knows how much havoc the new version will unleash.” In an interview with the Financial Times, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said something that sent traders fleeing for cover.

“I don’t believe there is a world where (effectiveness) is at the same level… as we had with Delta,” Bancel told the publication.

He suggested that the current jabs would need to be adjusted due to the high number of mutations on Omicron and its rapid expansion in South Africa.

The euro gained ground in foreign exchange on Tuesday after statistics showed eurozone inflation jumped to more than double the European Central Bank’s 2.0-percent target in November.

High inflation has put a lot of pressure on the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve in the United States to cut back on their massive stimulus programs, and traders are worried about premature interest rate hikes to bring prices down.

However, the advent of the Omicron mutant coronavirus strain this week has thrown a wrench in the works.

“The inflation drumbeat continues to beat, giving frustrated investors another another cause to be concerned,” said IG analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“With central banks having done everything they could in the first half of this (Covid) crisis, there is concern that they will be less able to act this time, and that the tightening path will continue.”

Markets will be digesting significant testimony from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell later on Tuesday.

“All eyes are once again on US fiscal and monetary policy, and if any person needed a justification to keep policy ultra-loose, the latest strain of the COVID-19 virus is unquestionably it,” said AJ Bell’s Mould.

Meanwhile, traders in the United Kingdom are rethinking their expectations for an interest rate hike before Christmas.

Prior to Omicron, the Bank of England was expected to raise rates in order to temper the UK's near-decade-high inflation.