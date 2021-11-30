Moderna’s Omicron Vaccine Warning Has Affected Asian Markets.

The leader of Moderna cautioned that current coronavirus vaccines may be less effective in fending off the Omicron strain, sending Asian market and oil traders scurrying on Tuesday, fueling fears that governments may be forced back into economically painful lockdowns.

Stocks have generally recovered after a two-day sell-off that followed the announcement of the new variety on Friday, which some analysts felt was exaggerated because billions of people had already been vaccinated.

However, Stephane Bancel’s comments in an interview with the Financial Times sent shivers through the markets once more, as he stated that the high number of mutations on Omicron, as well as its rapid growth in South Africa, showed that the current jabs would need to be altered.

“I don’t believe there is a world where (effectiveness) is at the same level… as we had with Delta,” he told the newspaper.

The Nikkei, which had been in positive territory for much of the day, finished more than 1% lower, and Hong Kong’s losses continued. Seoul’s stock fell by more than 2%, while Singapore’s fell by more than 1%. Jakarta was also down, while New York futures were down significantly.

Before the interview was published, Sydney, Wellington, and Taipei all closed higher.

The selling expanded to oil markets, as both main contracts fell more than three percent after barely recovering from Friday’s more than ten percent drop as demand doubts resurfaced.

Cathay Pacific, which had previously been damaged by new limits on travel to Hong Kong, lost more than four percent, and Singapore Airlines lost more than one percent.

“Information on the Omicron strain is scarce, and it’s unclear how severe the symptoms will be and how easily it will spread, as well as the efficacy of current vaccines,” said Kelvin Wong of CMC Markets.

“Unless there is more clarity on the Omicron strain, I predict further negative risk in the coming weeks.”

Bancel’s comments come after major pharmaceutical companies indicated they were already working on a vaccine for the new strain.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, testing could show that existing vaccinations “protect less,” implying that “we need to design a new vaccine,” but he does not believe the “outcome will be the vaccines do not protect.”

Traders are still in the dark, and experts predict it may be weeks before the full ramifications of the variant are revealed. The World Health Organization has issued a warning about the dangers it poses. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.