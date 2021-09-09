Moderna’s 2-in-1 COVID and Flu Booster could be your next shot.

Moderna (MRNA) recently revealed that it is creating an all-in-one vaccine that would allow Americans to have both their COVID-19 and flu shots in one booster shot.

mRNA-1073 is a booster vaccine that combines Moderna’s current FDA-approved COVID vaccination with a flu vaccine that the company is currently developing.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 147 million doses of Moderna’s two-dose COVID vaccine have been provided in the United States since it was approved by the FDA in December.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel announced the 2-in-1 booster injection in a statement, saying, “We are announcing the first step in our unique respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single-dose vaccine that includes a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu.”

“We are making progress in recruiting patients in our rare illness projects, and our tailored cancer vaccination trial is now completely enrolled. We feel we are only at the start of a new era of information-based medicine.”

Bancel stated in April that he believed Moderna would produce a booster shot to guard against COVID-19 and flu viruses, according to CNBC.

A “twindemic,” in which the flu and the coronavirus both spread at the same time, has been predicted by health officials.

According to CNBC, Bancel stated in April, “What we’re trying to do at Moderna this year is get a flu vaccine in the clinic and then combine our flu vaccine with our Covid vaccine so you only have to get one boost at your local CVS store… every year that would protect you to the variant of concern against COVID and the seasonal flu strain.”

Moderna’s stock was trading at $28.70 at 12:41 p.m. ET on Thursday, up $28.70, or 6.79 percent.