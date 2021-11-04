Moderna Lowers Expectations for Vaccine Delivery.

Moderna forecasts product sales in 2021 to be between $15 and $18 billion, down from a forecast of $20 billion in August.

Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, says the company “will not rest until our vaccine is available to anyone who needs it, and we are working hard to ensure our vaccine is available in low-income countries, with approximately 10% of our 2021 volume going to low-income countries and significantly more of our 2022 volume going to low-income countries.”

According to Moderna, longer delivery times and the impact of growing fill-finish capacity will push deliveries from 2021 to 2022. The vaccine is Moderna’s only product on the market, with 208 million doses distributed in the third quarter.

Moderna delivered 73 million vaccine doses to the government in the United States, while the rest of the globe received 136 million. In the United States, around 160 million doses of Moderna were given out, compared to 248.6 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and 15.7 million doses of J&J’s one-shot vaccination.

Moderna reported sales of $4.81 billion in the third quarter, up from $4.2 billion in the second quarter. Earnings per share were $7.70, missing Wall Street’s prediction of $9.09. Revenue was predicted to be closer to $6.2 billion by industry analysts, however Moderna only reported $5 billion for the third quarter.

Moderna is also awaiting emergency use authorisation (EUA) for its vaccine for children aged 12 to 16, and has declared that it would postpone filing an EUA request for its vaccine for children aged 6 to 11.